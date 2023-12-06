News

Vigil to be held at St Ninian’s beach to mourn those killed in Palestine and Israel

Chloe Irvine December 6, 2023 0
St Ninian's beach.

A “weemin in black” vigil is set to be held at St Ninian’s beach in Bigton to stand in solidarity with those suffering as a consequence of the violence in Palestine and Israel and mourn the thousands who have been killed.

The Women in Black movement started in Jerusalem in January 1998, when a group of Israeli women, wearing black, stood in public places to protest against their government’s occupation of Palestine during the first intifada. 

Now, Shetland’s first Weemin in Black vigil is being organised by Palestinian Solidarity Shetland who are calling for an immediate ceasefire. 

Organiser Leanne-Sydonie Goodlad said: “This vigil will not be exclusive to women and all are welcome to attend.

“We will emphasise and amplify the voices of women, such as Palestinian activists Ahed Tamimi, Bisan Owda and Plestia Alaqad, to demonstrate that women are more than voiceless victims.”

The vigil will take place on Sunday from 1pm-1.45pm with hot food being provided afterwards. 

Lifts will be provided from the Channerwick Junction at 12.51pm for those travelling on the bus from Scalloway and Lerwick.

Participants are asked to wear warm clothes in dark colours.

