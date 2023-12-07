News

OVO customers in Whalsay and Yell left without power

Chloe Irvine December 7, 2023 0
OVO customers in Whalsay and Yell left without power
North Isles councillor Ryan Thomson.

Households in Whalsay and Yell have been left without power during sub-zero temperatures, with some residents claiming to have been “fobbed off” by an energy company.

A number of households had reported having no power after their prepay customer keys stopped working.

Among the residents affected in Yell was Amber Halcrow, who said OVo Energy had been “unhelpful” when she contacted them for advice.

“We didn’t actually run out, but we were coming close to it.

“I went to the shop a couple of weeks ago and they said to me as of the 1st December we’d be getting new keys, but they seemed to imply we’d get them through the post.

“But I haven’t heard of anybody getting a new one and the wife I spoke to at OVO was pretty hopeless, she didn’t know anything,” she said.

Miss Halcrow tried topping up her card at Henderson’s and Aywick to no avail before contacting Sound Service Station in Lerwick for help.

She added that she happened to be going to Lerwick on the Monday anyway to watch the pantomime, or her power “would’ve been off by now” and there’s been “no letters or information from OVO at all”.

Michelle Sandison said her partner had to go off Whalsay to top up her 76-year old great uncle’s card after he also received no warning from OVO.

“James spent two hours on the phone trying to get a solution from OVO.

“They were certain that letters and replacement keys had been sent out, but Uncle Johnny definitely didn’t receive any.

“They gave James a code which could be used to update the key, but he had to take it to Brae because that’s the closest place with a machine that could update the key,” she said.

Miss Sandison said they were still unsure whether the key will work after other residents in Whalsay who went for top ups could not get their keys to work.

“Uncle Johnny is now down to less than £5 electricity and he’s getting rather stressed out as you can imagine,” she added.

North Isles councillor Ryan Thomson criticised OVO Energy over their handling of the situation.

“It seems to be a fob off issue, whoever they’re speaking to on the phone seems to be saying there’s an issue with one outlet or the key,” he said yesterday evening (Wednesday). 

“That’s simply not the case, they’ve been able to go to another outlet on the mainland and get a top up there.

“It’s really drastic for folk with top up keys in the heart of December where it’s -6 degrees.

“And if they’re not showing any interest whatsoever in trying to resolve the situation and kicking the can down the road, then it’s seriously negligent behaviour,” he said.

OVO Energy said in a statement to The Shetland Times: “We’re sorry to hear that some residents have been having issues.

“Replacement keys were sent out at the beginning of November which will work at Post Office locations.

“Customers can contact us to have their keys reprogrammed so that it works at any outlet, or we can arrange for a replacement OVO key to be sent out immediately.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Chloe Irvine

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Chloe Irvine

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.