A NorthLink ferry in stormy weather. Photo: Kevin Jones.

The southbound ferry to Aberdeen is facing delays this evening (Friday) because of the poor weather.

It will depart as scheduled at 5.30pm but will arrive in Kirkwall around 12.30am with passengers expected to be in Aberdeen by 9am.

The forecasted weather has also affected the freight journeys that were scheduled for today.

Helliar’s departure from Lerwick has been cancelled with the northbound journey of Hildasay travelling to Kirkwall only.