Industry welcomes major fish quota increases

Lerwick Fish Market.

Fishermen have welcomed widespread quota increases next year, which the industry says reflects the health of the seas around the isles.

Following scientific advice, government negotiators have concluded the total catches to be permitted next year for commercially important fish stocks – such as whiting (+124 per cent), haddock (+74 per cent), herring (+29 per cent), saithe (+25 per cent) and cod (+15 per cent).

James Anderson

Whitefish skipper James Anderson, of the Alison Kay, and chairman of the Shetland Fishermen’s Association, said quota increases across all of these fish stocks was a statement of confidence in the condition of Scotland’s seas.

“These 2024 quota increases are very much welcomed by Shetland’s family-owned fishing fleet, and should be welcomed by everyone – not just for the benefits that fishing brings to our islands, but for what it tells us about the state of our seas: the reality is that fish stocks are thriving.

These quota increases – based on scientific stock assessments – run contrary to the narrative of decline and despair that is often voiced by anti-fishing campaigners for their own political purposes.”

Executive officer of the association, Daniel Lawson, said industry priorities had been recognised by UK and Scottish government negotiators.

“The few stocks that we do see quota cuts for next year, such as ling, lemon sole and hake, are all classed as ‘data deficient’ by scientists, and so cannot be properly assessed.

“This traps them in a cycle of precautionary quota cuts that do not necessarily reflect the true state of the stock.

“Mairi Gougeon – the Scottish rural affairs secretary – recently made a welcome commitment to tackling this data deficient status.

“Shetland’s fishermen will do all that they can to assist in this vital work, and have already embarked on a study – in partnership with the University of the Highlands and Islands – to better assess ling stocks.

“The Scottish government negotiators have worked hard in our national interest. We will continue to argue that the true economic and social potential of these fish stocks can only be reached if fishing crews are allowed to continue catching them efficiently and without undue obstruction.

“All in all, these quota increases show the sustainable nature of our highly regulated fishing fleet, and fishermen look forward to continuing collaborative work with government to ensure that this endures for the future.”

The increased quotas for 2024 build on a general trend of growth in fish stocks around Shetland, with principal whitefish populations in the North Sea having more than doubled since the year 2000.