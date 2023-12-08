Vote for your favourite photo to feature in The Shetland Times 2024 calendar

We are looking for votes to give us a spectacular photograph to adorn The Shetland Times 2024 calendar.

We have whittled down hundreds of entries to a shortlist of just a dozen fantastic images.

The stunning photographs take in some of Shetland’s most iconic scenes, landscapes and wildlife.

It was an arduous task to select 12 from a large number of photographs.

But, with the help of regular Times photographer Dave Donaldson, we have selected what we think were the best of the year.Thank you to all readers who took the time to submit their entries.

Vote for your favourite via the form below, which will run until 5pm on Monday 18th December.

The glossy 2024 calendar will be included free with the newspaper over the festive period.