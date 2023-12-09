Tall ships organiser scoops prestigious award

Guizer Jarl Neil Moncrieff leads the Tall Ships' Crew Parade. Photo: Kevin Jones

The firm behind the organisation of the Tall Ships Races in Lerwick this year has gained special recognition in the Scottish Enterprise Awards.

Realta Events Management, operated by Emma Miller, has been named as Shetland’s best bespoke event management company.

The awards, organised by SME News, aims to recognise and honour the achievements of businesses operating in Scotland.

It shines a spotlight on the success stories, innovations, and contributions made by businesses across various industries in the Scottish business landscape.

Shetland Tall Ships Ltd project manager Emma Miller.

The largest public event Shetland has seen in over a decade, the tall ships was widely acclaimed for putting Shetland on an international stage, with 37 tall ships from 12 different countries.

Event sites saw over 11,000 visitors each day. The event was live-streamed for the first time and reached over 17,500 viewers around the world.

Ms Miller said: “It’s been such a busy and exciting year with so much hard work going into the delivery of the tall ships event, while still managing other existing contracts.

“Being recognised in these national awards is an honour and a welcome acknowledgement of the important services that my business provides on an ongoing basis for Shetland.

“As a team at Realta, we are now looking ahead to new projects and ongoing work with the Shetland community.”