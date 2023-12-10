Convener reflects on anniversary of human rights declaration

The council’s convener is today [Sunday] marking the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Andrea Manson says she will use the occasion to reflect on the principles of fundamental human rights.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on 10th December 1948, setting out fundamental human rights to be universally protected.

Drafted by representatives with different legal and cultural backgrounds from all regions of the world, the declaration was regarded as a common standard of achievements for all peoples and all nations.

It set out, for the first time, fundamental human rights to be universally protected and it was translated into over 500 languages.

Andrea Manson, convenor of Shetland Islands Council.

Ms Manson said: “The 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is a day to reflect on the importance of international humanitarian law which upholds the principle that every human life holds equal value, and which supports our right to freedom, justice and peace.

“It is important that we stand up for our own rights and those of others. Conflicts across the world – such as those in Ukraine, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Gaza – teach us that whenever and wherever humanity’s values are abandoned, we are all at greater risk.

“Nelson Mandela once said that ‘to deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity’ – something we should all bear in mind – every day of the year.”