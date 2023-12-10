Swimmers go wild to complete charity marathon

The 'wild weemin' celebrate after successfully completing their month-long wild swimming marathon at Bain's Beach on Sunday afternoon. From left: Wendy Hatrick, Emma Knight Williamson, Linda Moncrieff, Glynis Harcus, Jane Murphy and Anita Georgeson. Photo: Kevin Jones

The ‘wild weemin’ jump into the sea at Bain’s beach on Sunday afternoon. From left: Anita Georgeson, Emma Knight Williamson, Glynis Harcus, Wendy Hatrick and Linda Moncrieff. Not in photo is Jane Murphy. Photo: Kevin Jones

Some of the many swimmers who braved the elements at Bain’s Beach on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Kevin Jones

Three of the swimmers who braved the elements and took part in Sunday’s open water swim at Bain’s Beach. From left: Trish Robertson, Carolyn McKay and Lorna McKay. Photo: Kevin Jones

Ramona Barton prepares to take the plunge during Sunday’s open water swim at Bain’s Beach. Photo: Kevin Jones

Swimmers braved the December cold today [Sunday] to complete their charity marathon – and raise thousands of pounds for Cancer Research in the process.

The six swimmers have so far raised over £19,000 for Cancer Research UK, over three times their initial fundraising target.

Today, they ended their cold water challenge by filling Bain’s Beach in Lerwick.

It comes after Anita Georgeson, Wendy Hatrick, Glynis Harcus, Linda Moncrieff, Emma Williamson and Jane Murphy took on the challenge to swim in a different location every day during November. And they certainly fulfilled their aim to pack out the beach with wild swimmers from far and wide.

To donate to their fundraiser, log on to https://www.justgiving.com/team/teambeach