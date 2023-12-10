WATCH: Scots Trad Music Awards recognised in parliament

Arts & Entertainment Headlines News

Ryan Taylor December 10, 2023
JP Cormier and Tim Edey  at a concert in Walls on the opening night of the 2019 Shetland Folk Festival. Mhari McLeman has been recognised for her contribution to the event. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The achievement of a folk festival stalwart who has provided years of voluntary service to help run the event has been recognised in parliament.

Mhari McLeman was named as traditional music enabler of the year at the recent Scots Trad Music Awards held in Dundee.

The announcement has been highlighted in a parliamentary motion lodged by isles MP Alistair Carmichael.

A second motion highlighted the success of Skipinnish song The Clearances Again – which gained attention as a protest against the SNP-Green government’s proposal for Highly Protected Marine Areas.

The song was named original work of the year at the awards ceremony.

Mr Carmichael said: “Folk music is part of the fabric and furniture of the isles. We cannot take it for granted, so it is always worth taking a moment to recognise those who maintain and build those traditions, and pass them on to future generations and wider communities.

“I was particularly pleased to see the success of The Clearances Again, which captured public imagination in the campaign against the Scottish government’s top-down imposition of HPMAs on fishing communities. It goes to show the power that music can have to move and motivate people – long may that continue.”

