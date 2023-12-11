News

Protest over UHI cuts

December 11, 2023 0
Protest over UHI cuts
Shetland UHI

Students from UHI Shetland will stage a protest this week against proposed cuts to staff and courses.

The protest will take place on Wednesday outside the entrance to Lerwick campus.

The Highlands and Islands Students’ Association took the decision to delay any action or statement until after the graduation ceremony held for students on Friday.

In a statement, the association said it was “saddened by the proposed cuts to essential tertiary education services in Shetland”.

“For many, the proposed cuts in services around access courses and the arts will have a profound effect on the career development of many residents, making it harder for Shetlanders to stay and work in the islands.

“We call on the Scottish Funding Council and the Scottish government to improve funding for tertiary education in island communities to ensure they remain sustainable and thrive in the years to come. 

“Students have also called on Shetland Islands Council to provide a temporary financial solution which will allow time for a thorough community impact report to be produced before any decision by UHI Shetland board of management.”

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.