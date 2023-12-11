News

Road crime offences increase by almost 32 per cent 

Chloe Irvine December 11, 2023 0
Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Police have seen a 31.8 per cent increase in the number of road crime offences being recorded in Shetland.

Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson provided a report for the Shetland community safety and resilience board during their meeting this afternoon (Monday).

The report detailed crime rates from the 1st April to 30th September of this year.

A total of 260 road crime offences were recorded over this period with the most common being speed offences which made up 47 of the total.

There were also 41 insurance offences, 40 MoT offences, 33 dangerous or careless driving offences and 18 drink drug driving offences.

Mr Clemenson praised the “very proactive teams” in combatting road crime offences, including those who came up a few weeks ago and recorded more than 50 crimes during that period. 

