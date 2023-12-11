Sentence deferred for threatening police

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 25-year-old man who admitted threatening police officers with violence has had his sentence deferred for reports.

Appearing from custody at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Monday), Thomas David Drever admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the Lerwick Police Station on Saturday.

Drever, of Sandveien, Lerwick, was charged with shouting, swearing and uttering offensive or derogatory remarks to police.

Honorary sheriff Willie Shannon deferred sentence until 17th January 2024 for the preparation of background reports, and released Drever on bail.

Drever was also fined £300 for failing to remain at a bail address in Aberdeen between the hours of 9pm and 6am, following a police check in March 2021.