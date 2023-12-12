VAS announces partnership with Youth and Philanthropy Initiative

Lucia Giuntoli (YPI, left) and Lavinia Schmidt (VAS, right) delivering the YPI launch to Whalsay S3 pupils.

Voluntary Action Shetland (VAS) has announced a partnership with YPI Scotland.

The Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI) is delivered in 280 schools across the country – and all secondary schools in Shetland.

YPI is a programme that empowers young people to make a difference in their communities while developing a range of skills.

Each participating school is responsible for directing a grant of £3,000 to a local charity championed by its young people through teamwork, research, and competition.

Since the programme was launched in Scotland in 2008, more than 310,000 young people have been responsible for granting £6.8 million to small grassroots charities.

In Shetland, YPI has been running for the past nine years. This year will be the first year in which VAS will be supporting the local delivery, enabling support to schools throughout the academic year.

Youth volunteer development worker at VAS, Lavinia Schmidt, said: “We at Voluntary Action Shetland have been a big supporter of the initiative for many years as it creates such great links between young people and the third sector and offers a mutualbenefit for everyone involved.

“I’m looking forward to the year ahead and getting to see more of the amazing work schools and pupils will be taking part in to raise awareness and funds for local causes.”

YPI partnerships manager Lucia Giuntoli added: “As part of our commitment to schools, we value in-person relationships which help to maximise the benefits of the programme.

“To facilitate this in remote regions, we are delighted to work alongside a network of local third sector experts including VAS.”

The YPI central team works closely with third sector interfaces, known as TSIs, from the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland, as well as visiting the regions annually.

Last month, YPI and VAS visited almost all of the secondary schools across Shetland to support the schools with getting started in this year’s initiative.

This included a launch of the programme to secondary three pupils in Aith and Whalsay.

The Wood Foundation has partnered with Arven Offshore Wind to support the growth and sustainability of YPI in Shetland for 2023/24.

Arven will engage with schools throughout this academic year and provide much- needed funds to charities in Shetland.