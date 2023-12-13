News

Council fleet recognised at national awards ceremony

Shetland Times December 13, 2023 0
Raymond Murchison with the APSE award trophy, presented by host Emma Jesson (left) and councillor Jacqui Burnett, chairwoman of APSE (right). Photo: APSE.

Shetland Islands Council’s road management team were recognised for stepping up a gear at a national awards ceremony last week. 

After this newspaper went to print last Thursday, SIC won the category of most improved performer – transport operations and vehicle maintenance at the Association for Public Service Excellence (APSE) Performance Networks Awards.

Fleet team leader Raymond Murchison collected the award on behalf of the council and his team at the Village Hotel in Blackpool. 

SIC picked up the award for their high level of training and qualifications among staff, the quick turnaround of vehicle servicing, and the excellent record of fleet vehicles passing Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency tests at the first time of asking.

Environment executive manager Carl Symons said he was delighted the fleet were recognised for their efforts. 

“They work hard to maintain the council’s vehicles to ensure that we can deliver public services in Shetland year-round,” Mr Symons said.

“They’ve also demonstrated efficiencies, which is commendable in the current climate of budget pressures facing the public sector.”

The fleet management team maintain and service over 380 vehicles operated by the Council. 

The range of vehicles includes gritters, essy kerts and street cleansing vehicles, wheelchair accessible buses, cars and a range of specialist heavy plant machinery.

Five other councils were also shortlisted in the same category – Aberdeenshire Council, Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council, Moray Council, North Ayrshire Council and Plymouth City Council.

