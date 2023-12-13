Moving On secures National Lottery funding

Alex Slater aboard the Swan.

The Moving On Employment Project has been awarded National Lottery funding to continue helping young people into the workplace.

The £65,065 grant came through the Young Start programme, and will help the Lerwick-based charity deliver training and support to those looking to find employment.

Alex Slater, now 22, is one of hundreds of young people who have benefited from the service.

Having left school at 18 with suspected dyslexia, Mr Slater – from Lerwick – lacked reading and writing skills and found filling out forms and applications an almost impossible task.

Moving On initially helped him find work experience with the Shetland Community Bike Project, which turned into paid work.

And this year Mr Slater was given the opportunity to join the Swan for part of the Tall Ships Races, sailing from Shetland to Norway and back.

Reflecting on his time with Moving On, Mr Slater said: “I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to go on the Swan if it wasn’t for Moving On, and the staff there were the ones who helped me with any paperwork and applications I had to do to go on the trip.

“It’s also helped me with my confidence so once I got back from the trip, I found it easier to start my new job – which I’m loving.”