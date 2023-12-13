News

WATCH: UHI students and lecturers strike over cuts 

Chloe Irvine December 13, 2023 0
WATCH: UHI students and lecturers strike over cuts 
Students and lecturers outside UHI Shetland in Lerwick to protest over cuts to services. Photo: Chloe Irvine 

Lecturers and students gathered outside the entrance to UHI Shetland’s Lerwick campus over proposed cuts to staff and courses. 

Faced with what is being described as stringent budget cuts, UHI Shetland are being forced to consider job losses for staff, cancellation of courses,  apprenticeship losses and an end of core skills tuition for many vulnerable young people.

Courses most at risk includes hospitality, events management, business studies, accounting, core skills and areas in the creative and cultural sector. 

Art programme leader Roxane Permar told The Shetland Times: “I’ve taught the textiles course for over 20 years and the creatives industry section is marked as the second most vulnerable.

“If any of our lecturers are cut or even time is taken away, it’s going to undermine the course because we are all working to capacity.

“We are a very small team and have very different specialisms, so we can’t really compensate or cover for each other.” 

Read the full story in this week’s Shetland Times. 

