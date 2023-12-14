News

Chloe Irvine December 14, 2023 0
Beatrice Wishart  tells OVO Energy to ‘get its act together’
Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart.

Shetland’s MSP Beatrice Wishart has called on OVO Energy to “get its act together” during First Minister’s Questions today (Thursday).

Households throughout Shetland were left without power, at times during sub-zero temperatures, with some residents claiming to have been “fobbed off” by OVO Energy.

A number of households reported having no power after their prepay customer keys stopped working and then travelled long distances to get a top-up.

Those from outer isles such as Whalsay and Yell were forced to travel to the mainland to try and get a top up, which has not always proven to be successful.

Questioning deputy first minister Shona Robison, Ms Wishart said: “Some constituents had no electricity during a recent cold spell because they were unaware of this change.

 “OVO say they notified customers in November but the volume of representations I have received from constituents would suggest otherwise.

 “Would the deputy first minister join with me in urging OVO to get its act together and ensure that no household is left without electricity at any time but especially in the run up to and over the festive season?”

Ms Wishart told The Shetland Times that despite raising the issue last week, it has still not been resolved and the energy giant has caused “considerable and unnecessary distress” to customers.

OVO Energy said in a statement to The Shetland Times: “We’re sorry to hear that some residents have been having issues.

“Replacement keys were sent out at the beginning of November which will work at Post Office locations.

“Customers can contact us to have their keys reprogrammed so that it works at any outlet, or we can arrange for a replacement OVO key to be sent out immediately.”

Read the full story in tomorrow's Shetland Times.

