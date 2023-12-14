Poor weather forces ferry disruption

NorthLink ferry in stormy weather. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Sailings to and from Lerwick have been hit by delays and cancellations due to poor forecasted weather.

This evening’s (Thursday) northbound sailing has cancelled its call to Lerwick, only going as far as Kirkwall instead.

As a result, tomorrow’s sailing from Lerwick has been cancelled and will instead run between Kirkwall and Aberdeen.

However tonight’s southbound departure for Aberdeen will sail, but will set off from Lerwick at the earlier time of 4pm.

Both freight sailings have been cancelled between Lerwick and Aberdeen.

Tomorrow’s sailings have been hit by similar warnings of delays on arrival.