In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 15th December) edition of The Shetland Times:
- A councillor has called on the SIC to follow through with Levenwick safety plans.
- BUSINESS QUARTER – A major expansion at Dales Voe, how a reflexologist is helping people and how the demand for workers is affecting a Yell mussel firm.
- EXCLUSIVE – Burn of Lunklet found to be in “very poor” condition.
- Four community halls land coastal communities funding.
- Outcry by politicians as energy giant causes “unnecessary distress”.
- Students and lecturers show support for UHI staff.
- SPORT – Hockey team top off incredible year with national award nomination.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment