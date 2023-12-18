Encouraging signs for 2024, says LPA chief executive

The trend for record cruise ship numbers at Lerwick Harbour is set to continue into 2024. Photo: Shetland Flyer Aerial Media

An encouraging 2023 has given confidence to Lerwick Port Authority’s (LPA) chief executive, with new opportunities looming in the new year.

New figures released by the LPA show that vessel arrivals were up, including an increase in tonnage.

Cruise ship arrivals also rose by more than a third (37 per cent) over the tourist season, compared to 2022.

LPA chief Calum Grains said this gave him a “positive outlook” for the year ahead.

He said the new year looked set to smash previous records for arrivals and produce new opportunities in the energy sector.

“We look forward to building our involvement in renewable energy, with floating offshore wind developments, including the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding with windfarm developer, ESB, to support its project in Shetland waters,” Captain Grains said.

He added a project to accommodate future pelagic sector development was nearing completion.

There are also 156 cruise vessels signed up to visit Lerwick in the summer – six more than this point last year.

Rosebank’s approval has also set up the chance for further opportunities to pass through Lerwick Harbour next year.