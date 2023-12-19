Ferry to arrive at 2am due to severe storms 

NorthLink ferry in stormy weather off Gulberwick Photo: Kevin Jones.

Forecast storms will see NorthLink’s northbound crossing depart five hours early to arrive in Lerwick at 2am.

The ferry operator announced that Hrossey would depart Aberdeen at the earlier time of 2pm tomorrow (Wednesday) to avoid the worst of the weather.

She is scheduled to arrived in Lerwick at 2am on Thursday.

Hjaltland‘s southbound sailing will also depart Lerwick at the earlier time of 4pm on Wednesday.

She is expected to arrive in Kirkwall at 10pm and depart Hatston Pier at the earlier time of 11pm to arrive in Aberdeen on schedule on Thursday morning.

Both Wednesday night freight sailings have been cancelled.