News

Ferry to arrive at 2am due to severe storms 

December 19, 2023 0
Ferry to arrive at 2am due to severe storms 
NorthLink ferry in stormy weather off Gulberwick Photo: Kevin Jones.

Forecast storms will see NorthLink’s northbound crossing depart five hours early to arrive in Lerwick at 2am.

The ferry operator announced that Hrossey would depart Aberdeen at the earlier time of 2pm tomorrow (Wednesday) to avoid the worst of the weather.

She is scheduled to arrived in Lerwick at 2am on Thursday.

Hjaltland‘s southbound sailing will also depart Lerwick at the earlier time of 4pm on Wednesday.

She is expected to arrive in Kirkwall at 10pm and depart Hatston Pier at the earlier time of 11pm to arrive in Aberdeen on schedule on Thursday morning.

Both Wednesday night freight sailings have been cancelled.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.