NorthLink ferry fare to increase by massive nine per cent

NorthLink ferry fares are set to increase by an eye-watering nine per cent from April.

Transport Scotland, which sets the fares each year, accepted the increase would be “challenging for some” but blamed a “real terms reduction” in UK government funding.

It said in a statement: “We have made significant investment in recent years to ensure that ferry fares are affordable, with fare freezes and the introduction of Road Equivalent Tariff.

“We invested in freezing ferry fares in 2023/24, rather than apply the contractual 9.1 per cent increase, in order to support island communities in Covid recovery and cost of living pressures.

“Over the period of the fares freezes, since 2019/20, the combined annual cost increase on Calmac and NorthLink has been £36 million.

“We know that this increase will be challenging for some as inflationary pressures continue on households, businesses and public services, but it comes against the backdrop of a real terms reduction in the total block grant from the UK government.”

NorthLink has been advised that under the terms of their contracts, fares will rise by 8.7 per cent at the end of March 2024.

It has yet to open its bookings beyond March, but is expected to do so in the coming days.