RSPB Shetland to boost health through winter programme

Chloe Irvine December 19, 2023 0
RSPB Shetland is launching a new programme which aims to enhance people’s health and wellbeing.

Wintering Wild and Well programme is set to launch in the new year.

The programme encourages participants to connect with the nature surrounding them through guides, journaling workshops, online talks and walks.

Helen Moncrieff, RSPB Scotland’s Shetland manager said: “The RSPB is a nature conservation charity but we also want to support the wellbeing of people as well as wildlife.

“There have been many studies showing the role nature has in supporting our mental and physical health.

“We want to help people deepen their connection with nature and through doing so, that helps us deepen our connection with ourselves, place and community.”

The calendar of events will be published early next year.

