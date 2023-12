The display board at the Viking Bus Station.

Almost all of the isles bus services have been suspended for the first hours of Thursday morning due to forecasted high winds.

The number 1 Lerwick town service will run to the usual timetable, while the 24B service has been cancelled.

All of the other services are suspended.

A further review will follow at 10am, the SIC said.

It comes after the announcement that all schools and nurseries will be closed on Thursday.