Chloe Irvine December 20, 2023 0
Delays and earlier sailings expected over the next two days
The NorthLink boat Hrossey in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

NorthLink’s sailings for today (Wednesday) will be hours earlier than scheduled due to “adverse weather conditions” while significant delays are expected for Thursday. 

Hrossey was due to  depart Aberdeen sailing for Lerwick at 7pm.

However, the vessel will now leave at the earlier time of 2pm and will arrive in Lerwick in the early hours of Thursday morning.

 Hjaltland was scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Kirkwall  and Aberdeen at 5.30pm.

This sailing will now leave Lerwick at 4pm and will depart Kirkwall at 11pm with the vessel set to arrive on time in Aberdeen. 

Meanwhile, the forecast has caused freight vessel cancellations for this evening.

Helliar was scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Aberdeen at 6pm and Hildasay was due to leave Aberdeen for Lerwick at 6pm.

Both sailings have now been cancelled.

More NorthLink disruption is expected for Thursday’s sailings.

Hjaltland is scheduled to depart Aberdeen sailing for Kirkwall and Lerwick at 5pm.

However, NorthLink have warned due to the weather there may be arrival delays to Kirwall of up two hours and up to three hours for Lerwick.

Hrossey was scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Aberdeen at 7pm on Thursday, but departure from Lerwick is anticipated to be delayed by up to four hours.

Arrival in Aberdeen for this sailing may be subject to delays of up to three hours.

