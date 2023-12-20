Heavy fines for chalet attack pair who left victims seriously injured

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A pair of visiting workers who brutally attacked two brothers in a Scalloway chalet, leaving one man permanently disfigured, have avoided jail sentences.

Steven Hazel and Craig Donaldson were ordered to pay hefty compensation to their victims following the assault in March 2022.

Hazel and Donaldson, both 40, had previously admitted pretending to be police officers before busting into the chalet to attack the pair.

It came after Hazel argued with one of the complainers in the days before the incident about a damaged wing mirror.

Lerwick Sheriff Court heard previously that Hazel, of Hilton Terrace, Fallin, had left his victim in a state of shock, and with bruised ribs, permanent scars and 28 stitches.

Donaldson, of Halbeath Avenue, Glasgow, punched and kicked his victim, knocking him to the ground.

The pair returned for sentencing today (Wednesday), after the case had been adjourned for the preparation of background reports.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank had told them last month that there may be no alternative but to send them to prison.

Appearing on behalf of Hazel, defence agent Tommy Allan said his client had seen “the red mist descending” during the incident.

“He has little recollection of it,” he added. “He’s unable to provide a reason for it, and he’s shocked by it.”

Mr Allan said it had been a “moment of madness” from Hazel, who had “simply lost control”.

“He’s very much aware there’s a victim here that’s permanently scarred, physically but also emotionally.”

Solicitor Michael Bell, defending Donaldson, said his client had shown “genuine remorse” for their victims.

“He’s had lots of time to reflect on his utter stupidity,” Mr Bell said.

Donaldson was keen not to return to prison having been before, the defence agent said, though he admitted “his record doesn’t make the best of reading”.

However, he said it had been some years since his last offence.

Sheriff Cruickshank called this a “most serious incident”, in which the pair had the “misguided notion that you could take the law into your own hands”.

He decided against custodial sentences, however, placing Hazel under supervision for a period of 18 months.

Hazel will also be required to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months.

And he was ordered to pay £4,500 in compensation to their victims.

Donaldson was likewise placed under supervision for 18 months and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £3,500 in compensation.