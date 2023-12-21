NorthLink opens 2024 bookings

The NorthLink boat Hrossey in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

NorthLink has opened its booking system for the next year, with customers now able to book travel up to the end of December 2024.

It comes days after Transport Scotland announced fares on the Northern Isles ferries would increase by 8.7 per cent from 1st April onwards, in a hugely unpopular move.

MP Alistair Carmichael called it “price gouging” from the SNP-Green Scottish government.

NorthLink customer services director Billy Robb said they were pleased to be able to open their booking system.

“Last year’s passenger numbers show how popular the Northern Isles are with visitors, and we look forward to continuing to support the tourism sector while providing the lifeline service for islanders.”