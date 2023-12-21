News

NorthLink opens 2024 bookings

December 21, 2023 0
NorthLink opens 2024 bookings
The NorthLink boat Hrossey in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

NorthLink has opened its booking system for the next year, with customers now able to book travel up to the end of December 2024.

It comes days after Transport Scotland announced fares on the Northern Isles ferries would increase by 8.7 per cent from 1st April onwards, in a hugely unpopular move.

MP Alistair Carmichael called it “price gouging” from the SNP-Green Scottish government.

NorthLink customer services director Billy Robb said they were pleased to be able to open their booking system.

“Last year’s passenger numbers show how popular the Northern Isles are with visitors, and we look forward to continuing to support the tourism sector while providing the lifeline service for islanders.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.