Passenger ferries to sail but freight sailings cancelled

NorthLink ferry in stormy weather off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Tonight’s (Thursday) passenger ferries will sail, but are expected to be delayed on arrival.

The Hjaltland will leave Aberdeen at 5pm tonight, with her arrival into Kirkwall expected to be delayed by up to two hours.

Her arrival into Lerwick tomorrow could be delayed by as much as three hours, NorthLink said.

The Hrossey‘s departure from Lerwick, which was scheduled for 7pm, is now expected to be delayed by up to four hours.

Her arrival into Aberdeen tomorrow morning could be up to three hours later than scheduled too.

Both of today’s freight sailings have been cancelled.