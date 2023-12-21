Woman who bit and spat at police to return for sentencing

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A woman who bit two police officers and told them she hoped their children died has been warned she could face jail.

Emma Leslie, 30, spat into the face of a female officer from close range and bit the same woman on the hand.

She also whispered to her “she would find her” in a two-hour tirade of abuse at the Lerwick Police Station earlier this year.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank warned her “all options would be considered” when she returns to be sentenced next month.

Lerwick Sheriff Court heard Leslie, from Chromate Lane, Lerwick, had walked into the Marlex at 9.30pm on 8th March.

She was refused service as she was already too drunk and told to leave, which she did.

However, when police arrived to do a routine check, Leslie walked back into the pub and was soon after told she would be arrested.

Leslie “immediately began struggling with police” and resisting handcuffs, procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said.

“She continued to struggle with police while being escorted to the van,” he said.

During the short journey to the police station Leslie shouted, swore and threatened the two police officers.

“And that behaviour continued when at the police station,” Mr MacKenzie said.

“She turned and spat directly in a constable’s face.”

Leslie was put to the floor but “continued her tirade of shouting and swearing”.

“The struggling continued and during that she bit a police officer on the arm.

“Her behaviour was such that the spit hood had to be applied to her.”

She then told the two police she hoped their children died before whispering in a “sinister fashion” to the female officer that “she would find her”.

The whole ordeal was carried out over a period of “approximately two hours”, he said.

Sheriff Cruickshank said he would defer sentencing for the preparation of criminal justice social work reports.

But he cautioned her that “all options should be considered” after hearing of the extent of her abuse.

Leslie will return for sentencing on 17th January.