Abuser to be sentenced in new year

A man who abused four young girls, mainly in Shetland, will be sentenced in the new year.

Jeffrey Cheyne preyed on the children during a series of attacks between February 1975 and November 2000.

The 63-year-old had been convicted of repeatedly raping one girl, lewd and libidinous behaviour towards two others and the indecent assault of the last victim.

He had been due to be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

But sentencing was adjourned until January after the judge requested a new social work report.

Lord Summers said the first background report had “insufficient information” for him to sentence Cheyne.

The next hearing will take place on 17th January in Dundee.