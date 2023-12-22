News

Blyde Welcome wins festive window display competition

Chloe Irvine December 22, 2023 0
Blyde Welcome wins festive window display competition
Celia Smith, owner of Blyde Welcome with her trophy. 

Living Lerwick have announced this year’s winner of the Christmas Window Competition is Blyde Welcome while the winners of the Christmas Draw have also been revealed. 

Owner Ceila Smith proudly accepted the window competition trophy after they received a staggering 135 votes. 

Blyde Welcome's Christmas window display. 
Blyde Welcome’s Christmas window display. 

Blyde Welcome is a new addition to the street after opening its doors in July this year. 

Ms Smith said taking parting in the competition was “great fun” and they have received “numerous compliments” throughout the festive period.

Ninan secured second place, with Intersport and Envi tying for joint third.

Meanwhile, Living Lerwick also hosted a Christmas Draw which had six lucky winners who each can enjoy £175 worth of gifts and vouchers.

The lucky winners are Wilma Polson, Aileen Blance, Niko Crow, Martin Naylor, Sam Greshan and Eileen Brooke-Freeman.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Chloe Irvine

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Chloe Irvine

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.