Blyde Welcome wins festive window display competition

Celia Smith, owner of Blyde Welcome with her trophy.

Living Lerwick have announced this year’s winner of the Christmas Window Competition is Blyde Welcome while the winners of the Christmas Draw have also been revealed.

Owner Ceila Smith proudly accepted the window competition trophy after they received a staggering 135 votes.

Blyde Welcome’s Christmas window display.

Blyde Welcome is a new addition to the street after opening its doors in July this year.

Ms Smith said taking parting in the competition was “great fun” and they have received “numerous compliments” throughout the festive period.

Ninan secured second place, with Intersport and Envi tying for joint third.

Meanwhile, Living Lerwick also hosted a Christmas Draw which had six lucky winners who each can enjoy £175 worth of gifts and vouchers.

The lucky winners are Wilma Polson, Aileen Blance, Niko Crow, Martin Naylor, Sam Greshan and Eileen Brooke-Freeman.