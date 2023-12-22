In this week’s Shetland Times

News

December 22, 2023 0
In today’s (Friday 22nd December) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • An 8.7 per cent rise in NorthLink ferry fares has been roundly criticised.
  • EXCLUSIVE – Shetland Arts accuses the SIC of a ‘lack of respect’ in sculpture row.
  • EXCLUSIVE – Coastguard teams struggling to meet targets as readiness time change moves closer.
  • A Whalsay couple speak about returning from Iceland after the volcanic eruption.
  • An Australian cyclist visits Vidlin to trace his ancestry – after cycling all the way from Kazakhstan.
  • SPORT – Joe Casey takes a Sporting Chance, and we look back at some of the lighter sporting moments of the year.
