In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday 22nd December) edition of The Shetland Times:
- An 8.7 per cent rise in NorthLink ferry fares has been roundly criticised.
- EXCLUSIVE – Shetland Arts accuses the SIC of a ‘lack of respect’ in sculpture row.
- EXCLUSIVE – Coastguard teams struggling to meet targets as readiness time change moves closer.
- A Whalsay couple speak about returning from Iceland after the volcanic eruption.
- An Australian cyclist visits Vidlin to trace his ancestry – after cycling all the way from Kazakhstan.
- SPORT – Joe Casey takes a Sporting Chance, and we look back at some of the lighter sporting moments of the year.
