Viking Energy donates £2,500 for longship upkeep

Janice Priest who named the Dim-Riv and its first chairman Jim Nicolson. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Viking Energy Windfarm have donated £2,500 for the upkeep of Lerwick’s iconic Viking longship.

Over 40 years ago, the replica Viking longship was built in Shetland and launched in 1980.

The longship is 40ft long excluding the head and tail and is a focal point along Lerwick’s waterfront.

A competition with local schools to name the boat was run by the committee, and the name Dim-Riv was chosen, which means the dawning of a new day, the strip of light when the sun rises over the horizon.

The Dim-Riv is looked after by a group of volunteers and is stored away during the winter months where any necessary repairs can be undertaken.

Viking Energy Windfarm’s engagement manager Julie Graham said: “We are always looking to support a range of organisations and community ventures here at Viking and the upkeep of the Dim Riv is the latest of these.

“We were approached by the committee that runs and maintains the vessel for support to help keep her in the water.

“Hopefully the money we have donated will help keep this iconic vessel in the water and bring enjoyment to countless visitors in 2024.”

Longship Committee chairman Graham Nicolson added: “Without the financial donation we have received from Viking Energy Wind Farm, there was a real chance that the Dim-Riv might not have been able go in the water next year, given how much our costs had risen in the past year.

“We would just like to thank the team at SSE Renewables for their assistance, on behalf of not only the Longship Committee, but the wider Shetland community.”