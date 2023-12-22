Winner of Times 2024 calendar competition revealed

The view of Foula photo which will top the 2024 Shetland Times calendar. Photo: David Ashling

The winner of The Shetland Times 2024 calendar competition is David Ashling, from Aith, with his striking photograph of a view of Foula.

His stunning image scooped the top prize and the privilege to have his photograph placed on a calendar that will adorn walls across not only Shetland but the globe.

Upon being told of his success, Mr Ashling, 33, said: “That is amazing. I am absolutely delighted.

“It is a real pleasant surprise to have my photo on the calendar.”

Speaking about the successful entry, he added: “I took it during a walk with a friend, Rev Dr David Lees, during the summer, heading towards Deep Dale cliffs.

“I was absolutely delighted with the photo, the light and conditions were perfect. It was a lovely Simmer Dim view. I was even in shorts and a t-shirt, which is usually unheard of.

“It is one of my favourite views and I got David in the shot looking towards Foula.”

There were around 200 entries for this year’s competition, and hundreds of votes were made.

David’s view of Foula photograph got almost 20 per cent of the vote, followed by Richard Ashbee’s photo of the aurora over Sandwick Church, with 14.7 per cent, and the photo of an otter feeding by Holly Paget-Brown, with 13.9 per cent.