News

Winner of Times 2024 calendar competition revealed

December 22, 2023 0
Winner of Times 2024 calendar competition revealed
The view of Foula photo which will top the 2024 Shetland Times calendar. Photo: David Ashling

The winner of The Shetland Times 2024 calendar competition is David Ashling, from Aith, with his striking photograph of a view of Foula.

His stunning image scooped the top prize and the privilege to have his photograph placed on a calendar that will adorn walls across not only Shetland but the globe.

Upon being told of his success, Mr Ashling, 33, said: “That is amazing. I am absolutely delighted.

“It is a real pleasant surprise to have my photo on the calendar.”

Speaking about the successful entry, he added: “I took it during a walk with a friend, Rev Dr David Lees, during the summer, heading towards Deep Dale cliffs.

“I was absolutely delighted with the photo, the light and conditions were perfect. It was a lovely Simmer Dim view. I was even in shorts and a t-shirt, which is usually unheard of.

“It is one of my favourite views and I got David in the shot looking towards Foula.”

There were around 200 entries for this year’s competition, and hundreds of votes were made.

David’s view of Foula photograph got almost 20 per cent of the vote, followed by Richard Ashbee’s photo of the aurora over Sandwick Church, with 14.7 per cent, and the photo of an otter feeding by Holly Paget-Brown, with 13.9 per cent.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.