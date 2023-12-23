News

NHS Shetland shares tips to avoid food poisoning 

December 23, 2023 0
Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

NHS Shetland has warned bacteria causing food poisoning are closely linked to poultry such as turkey.

However, precautions can be taken to stay safe over the festive period.

NHS Shetland health protection nurse, Chloe Umphray, said: “Campylobacter is one of the most common bacteria causing food poisoning, and it is closely associated with raw poultry such as chicken or turkey. 

“For most foods, washing them is an important part of food preparation; however, washing raw poultry in your
kitchen sink is not recommended as it can actually increase the risk of bacterial spread onto kitchen surfaces. 

“Another handy tip is to store raw poultry products on the bottom shelf of the fridge to avoid the chance of it dripping down onto other fridge items.

“If you are having a traditional turkey or other poultry roast at Christmas, then it is really important to properly defrost before cooking thoroughly.”

Ms Umphray recommended checking out Food Standard Scotland’s webpage which contains their Turkey Cooking Guide which also applies to other types of poultry folk may be having for Christmas dinner.

She also advised people to ensure when they eat leftovers from their Christmas dinner they make sure to store and reheat their food correctly.

“It is very important that we do this safely by storing and reheating food according to advice. 

“Storing food incorrectly and for longer than recommended can increase the risk of bacterial growth, which can lead to food poisoning.”

NHS Shetland’s leftovers advice includes storing food in the fridge, eat it within two days and only reheat once. 

Further information can be found here. 

