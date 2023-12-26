News

Busy Christmas Day for coastguard crew

December 26, 2023 0
The Sumburgh-based coastguard rescue helicopter was called out twice on Christmas Day.

They were first called around 10am to a medivac roughly 100 miles northeast of Sumburgh.

Shortly after 3pm the helicopter landed at the Clickimin landing site.

They were then called out again at 8.15pm to an installation around 100 miles southeast of Sumburgh, again for a medivac.

The person was flown to Aberdeen Airport and transferred to hospital.

