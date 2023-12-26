UPDATED: All Wednesday sailings under review

NorthLink ferry in stormy weather off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones.

All of Wednesday night’s NorthLink sailings are being reviewed due to forecasted high winds.

The ferry operator said another update would follow tomorrow (Wednesday) morning on the Aberdeen and Lerwick departures, but there is a “high probability” of cancellation.

Both freight sailings have now been cancelled.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for snow and wind, from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The warning lasts from 9pm on Wednesday 27th to 6am the following morning.