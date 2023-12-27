News

December 27, 2023 0
UPDATED: Homes left without power as storm strengthens

Parts of Shetland have been left without power as Storm Gerrit picks up.

Some homes in Scousburgh and Sumburgh reported outages this afternoon, with SSEN hoping to restore power by 8pm.

Roughly 50 people were thought to have been left without power, SSEN said.

And Gulberwick, Scalloway and Sandwick have now been affected too, with houses there beginning to lose power at around 6pm.

SSEN estimated over 1,000 people had been left with no power, and said it was now working to establish the fault.

