‘Take care’ message from police as Storm Gerrit arrives

December 27, 2023 0
Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Drivers have been urged to “take care” on the roads, with Storm Gerrit causing widespread disruption.

The SIC’s inter-island ferries have virtually all ground to a standstill and most bus services have stopped, with winds strengthening and snow forecast.

And after 14 reported accidents between Friday and Boxing Day, police chief Stuart Clemenson is asking drivers to be extra cautious if they need to travel.

“All I ask is that motorists take care, plan their journey, closely monitor their speed and give themselves lots of extra time,” he said.

“The weather forecast over the next 48 hours is for the low temperatures to continue so please take care.”

He said there were “many more” accidents than the 14 that had been reported to police over the Christmas period.

