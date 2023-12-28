Over 500 homes still without power as SIC offers support

The SIC has offered essential support to people affected by Storm Gerrit, with over 500 homes still without power.

The Shetland Emergency Planning Forum met today (Thursday) to discuss the situation and response.

Council staff are now contacting anyone known to be reliant on an electricity supply to provide assistance.

Anyone who has not yet been contacted, but may need urgent support, is asked to contact the SIC on 01595 744400 in office hours or 01595 695611 (out of hours).

Engineers are continuing to try restore power to affected areas as soon as possible, with hopes that most properties will have electricity by 10pm tonight.

Any homes not connected by then will be prioritised for restoration as soon as possible tomorrow morning.

SIC chief executive Maggie Sandison urged people to “look out for each other”.

“Please check on friends, families and neighbours and if you need help or know someone who does, please contact us.”