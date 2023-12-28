Road closed after significant damage caused to building

High winds have forced the closure of the road at Holmsgarth in Lerwick after significant damage was caused to The Shetland Hotel.

Wind gusts of 84mph were recorded in Lerwick around midnight last night.

The council says the roof of the building was damaged near the Lerwick ferry terminal.

The A970 North Road is closed to all through traffic at Holmsgarth, and road diversions are in place.

The road will remain closed until the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service determine that the structure of the building is safe. The council says this may take some time.

The nearby residential old North Road is open to traffic, for access to and from local properties only.

Diversion signs have been placed at roundabouts near Jim’s Garage and at Co-op Supermarket.

All traffic to and from Lerwick is requested to use the A970 South Road. The diversionary route is via the Brig O’Fitch and the A9073 (Black Gaet) road.

These diversions are also expected to cause delays on public bus services, until the road reopens.

Winds have now eased and temperatures are now rising above freezing. Roads remain wet and slushy in places but are passable with care.