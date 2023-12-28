Headlines News

Shetland Times December 28, 2023
UPDATED: Road re-opened after significant damage caused to building

The A970 main road at Holmsgarth in Lerwick has been re-opened.

High winds had forced the closure of the road after significant damage was caused to The Shetland Hotel.

Wind gusts of 84mph were recorded in Lerwick around midnight last night.

The council said the roof of the building was damaged near the Lerwick ferry terminal.

The A970 North Road had been closed to all through traffic at Holmsgarth, with road diversions in place. 

Fire crews attended to ensure that the structure of the building is safe, with diversions in place at Jim’s Garage and the Co-op.

The road re-opened at around 9am.

