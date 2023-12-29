Don’t visit relatives in hospital if you feel unwell, says NHS Shetland

Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

People are being urged to avoid visiting the hospital, or any care homes, if they feel unwell.

The plea has come from NHS Shetland, which is seeking to curb any spread of highly contagious viral illnesses, such as flu, Covid and norovirus.

It comes as the usual mix of respiratory and gastrointestinal infections circulate.

Public health and infection control teams say those in hospital or care home settings are already vulnerable, meaning any infection could potentially be much more serious.