UPDATED: Hundreds still without power in North Isles

December 29, 2023 0
The vast majority of properties that lost power as a result of Storm Gerrit have been reconnected, according to Shetland Islands Council.

However, some intermittent outages may occur across the network as the remaining properties are reconnected. 

These are expected to be of short duration and be fully addressed by later this afternoon (Friday). 

It comes as engineers from Scottish and Southern Energy (SSEN) have been out in force restoring power after thousands of homes lost electricity.

Customers can keep up to date with progress on restorations by visiting the SSEN Power Track website, or contact the helpline by calling 105.

Council staff have been working over the past few days to support those who are vulnerable or at particular risk during this period of bad weather. 

Anyone requiring help is asked to contact 01595 744400 (office hours) or 01595 695611 (out of hours).

Earlier today, over 500 people were without power in Unst, parts of Yell and Skerries.

SSEN said on Thursday night that just four people remained without electricity as of 9.30pm.

But in the early hours of this morning (Friday) people in Unst lost power again, with some parts of Yell and all of Skerries also affected.

