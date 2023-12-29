In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 29th December) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Proud parents Amy Anderson and Darren Thomson got a perfect Christmas present with the arrival of baby Tillie.
- Thousands left without power and tens of cars off the road as wintry weather hits hard.
- Israeli citizen Fred Schlomka speaks about his recent visit to Israel, the feeling of “normalcy” there and criticises his country’s attacks on Palestine.
- It’s the first part of our Review of the Year feature, looking back at January to June.
- CALENDAR: Pick up your free Shetland Times calendar with the newspaper.
- SPORT: Jim Tait reflects on the first half of the sporting year, from athletics to table tennis and hockey to swimming.
