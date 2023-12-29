Latest ferry disruption

The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones

NorthLink has warned of more weather-related delays to its service today [Friday].

The ferry operator says tonight’s southbound sailing of the Hjaltland will head direct to Aberdeen at half past five.

She will not call at Kirkwall as was originally intended.

Meanwhile, the northbound sailing of the Hrossey may be subject to weather-related delays of up to two hours.

She is due to leave Aberdeen at 7pm.

And the freight vessel Helliar arrived in Aberdeen at 8am this morning.

She is scheduled to leave Aberdeen for Kirkwall and Lerwick at 3pm.

But the prospect of bad weather means she is not expected to arrive in Kirkwall until around 3am tomorrow.

Her estimated time of arrival in Lerwick is noon tomorrow.