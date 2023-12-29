Motorist dies in Christmas Day crash

A motorist died following a Christmas Day road crash near Bixter, it has emerged.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which took place shortly after 4pm on the A971 between Bixter and Tresta.

A grey Volkswagen Golf and a blue Volkswagen Sharan were involved in the crash.

Emergency services attended, and the driver of the Golf, an 84-year-old man, was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Sharan, a 39-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for crash investigation work to be carried out.

Sergeant Ally Mackay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died, and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to contact us, as your information could be vital.

“I would also ask anyone with any dash-cam or CCTV footage that could help with our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1498 of Monday, 25th December, 2023.