Surf’s up at Boddam

Shetland Times December 30, 2023
Joe Morton and Scott Raise made the most of the conditions on Thursday at Boddam Voe.

The weather may have been pretty grim of late, but at least some people have been able to make the most of it.

Surfers Joe Morton and Scott Raise were having a surf at Boddam Voe on Thursday.

