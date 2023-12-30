Visiting numbers restricted at hospital

Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

Hospital visitors are being limited to two at a time per patient, NHS Shetland has advised, as it faces a “very busy” period at the Gilbert Bain.

It follows a call yesterday for people to avoid visiting loved ones in hospitals and care homes if they are feeling unwell.

High levels of respiratory infections are circulating in the community, and NHS Shetland has described it as “really important” that vulnerable patients in the Gilbert Bain Hospital are protected.

“We are therefore, as of noon, 30th December, limiting hospital visitors to two at a time per patient until further notice.

“Visitors are asked to check with staff when they get to wards one, three or maternity to ensure there are not too many people in patient areas.

“We are sorry for the short notice announcement, but the hospital is very busy and we would appreciate your support in helping protect all our patients.

“If you are planning to visit a loved one, but have any cold or flu-like symptoms, please wait until you are feeling well.

“If you have experienced vomiting or diarrhoea please wait until at least 48 hours have passed before visiting anyone.”