Fin whale swimming through Uyeasound in Unst. Photo: Marcus Priest

The second largest animal in the world appeared close in-shore at Uyeasound in Unst this morning (Saturday).

Fin whales which are considered to be an endangered species and are second only to the blue whale in size, typically ranging from 75 to 85 feet in length.

This sighting was a treat for those on the scene as these whales are normally found in deep offshore waters.